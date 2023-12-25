‘Fund the change you want to see’

The promising new initiative by the Indian National Congress for what is now called crowdfunding brings to mind the days of the freedom struggle when such an initiative was not a novelty but the norm.

When announcing the campaign, the Congress did indeed cue the legacy of the freedom struggle by linking the amount sought (Rs 138 and multiples thereof) to the founding of the party and by mentioning Gandhi’s campaign to raise Rs 1 crore for the Tilak Swaraj Fund to be able to carry on the constructive work of the Congress during the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1921.

Gandhi was undoubtedly a great fund raiser, even charging a few rupees from those who wanted his autograph! But the legacy goes beyond that, involving as it did the masses in making their own contribution to the movement for independence.

Almost four decades ago, when a group of us from the Centre for Historical Studies, JNU, with Prof. Bipan Chandra in the lead, began travelling to different parts of the country to collect the oral testimonies of participants in and observers of the freedom struggle, this was one of the questions we asked repeatedly: “Where did the funds come from?”

The most common answer we got from activist-participants was that there was very little need for funds. Political activists narrated, in their own inimitable style, the story. They emphasised the fact that political workers were extremely reluctant to take any money for expenses incurred.

Most of the activists supported themselves from family sources, only the really needy took a paltry subsistence allowance. Even in such cases, sometimes the whole village took on the responsibility of looking after the families of those who could not work to support them.

Essentially, the movement supported itself. During satyagraha campaigns, when Jathas or groups of activists walked through villages, their food and stay would be looked after by the villagers. Langars that catered to thousands at huge rallies (which were then called conferences), were run by donations of grain made by peasant households.