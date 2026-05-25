Gen Z will shatter PM's arrogance: Rahul slams govt over CBSE OSM row

Amid the controversy surrounding CBSE’s on-screen marking (OSM) system, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the “Modi-Pradhan duo” of turning yet another institution into a “symbol of malpractice” and asserted that Gen Z would eventually break the prime minister’s “arrogance”.

The Lok Sabha LoP alleged that the Modi government was “afraid” of young people and Gen Z because they had begun asking difficult questions.

“The Modi-Pradhan duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of malpractice. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised regarding the CBSE board examinations. Eighteen and a half lakh students appeared for the exams — yet for over a week, complaints regarding OSM errors, incorrect marking and evaluation irregularities have gone unheard, while the education minister clings to his chair,” Gandhi said in a Hindi post on X.

Referring to a 17-year-old student whose answer sheet was allegedly evaluated incorrectly, Gandhi said the teenager had turned to social media seeking justice. Instead of receiving assistance, however, the student was subjected to “abuse” and branded by the BJP’s IT cell as “anti-national”, a “Soros agent” and part of the “deep state”, Gandhi claimed.