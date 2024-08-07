Get states to propose removal of GST on insurance premiums: Sitharaman to INDIA bloc MPs

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked the Opposition to convince their states to propose removal of 18 per cent GST (goods and services tax) levied on life and health insurance premiums at the GST Council.

Those who are demanding removal of 18 per cent GST on premiums on life and medical insurance should first convince their finance ministers in their respective states on this matter, she said, replying to the debate on the Finance Bill (No. 2), 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

The finance ministers of states ruled by the Opposition should have the heart to take a call on the removal of 18 per cent GST and make recommendations at the council meeting, she said.

Tax was being levied on medical insurance premiums prior to the GST rollout, she said, adding that this tax was subsumed into GST. The finance ministers of Congress, TMC, AAP and Left-ruled states should come up with proposals at the GST Council rather than protesting outside Parliament, she said.

"Have you consulted your states for removal...have you written to your state finance ministers, but here you are protesting against GST... what is this drama?" she quipped.

Interestingly, Sitharaman's own party colleague and fellow Union minister Nitin Gadkari also earlier appealed to her to roll back the tax.

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at the Parliament premises to press for the rollback of 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums. MPs from parties such as the TMC (Trinamool Congress), Congress, and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), among others, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Carrying placards reading 'tax terrorism', the protesting MPs raised slogans demanding that the GST on life and health insurance premiums be rolled back.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Today in the Parliament premises, INDIA parties demanded immediate removal of 18% GST on health and life insurance premiums as this extortion is a severe blow to our people, especially the middle class.