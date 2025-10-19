In Bihar, Giriraj Singh labels Muslims ‘namak haraam’

Union minister Giriraj Singh has again stirred up controversy with a provocative statement against Muslim community, asserting that he does not want the votes of ‘namak haraams’ (betrayers) during an election rally in Bihar’s Arwal district on 18 October, Saturday.

The BJP MP from Begusarai said, "Once I asked a maulvi whether he has an Ayushman Bharat health card and he replied in the affirmative. I asked whether such cards were distributed on the basis of Hindu–Muslim and he replied in the negative."

"When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative, but when I asked him to swear on Khuda, he said, no, he didn't. Muslims take benefits of all central schemes but don't vote for us. Such people are called namak haraam. I told maulvi-sahab that I don't want votes of namak haraams," he added.

Continuing his remarks, Singh said he asked the cleric whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ever insulted him or abused him. "I also asked him whether I had insulted him, to which he said 'no'.

"Then I asked him what my fault was that he did not vote for me. Someone who doesn't acknowledge kindness is called 'namak haraam'," the Union minister said.