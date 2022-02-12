Goa 2022: AAP and Kejriwal gamble on the Bhandari card in the coastal state

Elections in Goa since 1963 have largely been free of caste and religious considerations. However, the 2022 assembly election could see a change with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) naming Amit Palekar from the Bhandari community as its chief ministerial candidate.

Hindus account for 68% of the population, followed by Christians (25%) and Muslims (7%). Bhandaris are said to accountfor 33% of the Hindus though there is no official count of population on community lines except in the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Political parties have always cultivated the community, fielding Bhandaris in 13-odd constituencies out of 40, where they are believed to constitute a significant portion of the electorate.

The only chief minister from the community however has been Ravi Naik from the Congress way back in 1991. He held the post twice, the second time for a brief period of six days in 1994. Shripad Naik, another leader from the community and a veteran BJP leader in the state, was not considered for the top job.