Governing country as per Manusmriti BJP's secret agenda: JD(U)

The BJP brings up Sanatan Dharma whenever the issue of its government "curtailing" the rights of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities is raised as it is working on a "secret agenda" of governing the country in accordance with the 'Manusmriti', the JD(U) alleged on Friday.

In a resolution adopted at its national council meeting here, the Janata Dal (United) said the country is passing through the "most difficult" phase since independence as the BJP-led Centre is moving towards "dictatorship".

"Fear, hatred and frenzy are being created in the society. Politics has started taking the form of deceit and revenge," it said, alleging that all this is the result of the deeds of the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

"This is the biggest threat to our democracy and Constitution. The central government is moving towards dictatorship. Constitutional institutions and the federal structure of the country are being weakened," the resolution read.

In the last nine years, this situation has worsened and taken a "horrible shape", it said, alleging that the Centre is not paying attention to people's problems and raising "false slogans" to deflect the common man's focus from such issues.

"At a time when the entire opposition is talking about saving the Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the BJP is raising the issue of Sanatan," the Nitish Kumar-led party charged.