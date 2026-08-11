Government delayed debate on student protests, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the NDA government of delaying a parliamentary debate on the police action against protesting students and allegations concerning donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav questioned why the government had offered to discuss the students’ agitation only towards the end of the Monsoon Session. He maintained that the two controversies were linked and should be debated together.

“Both issues are interconnected. One can say they are two sides of the same coin. The underground and unregistered people, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Ram Mandir-related issues are all linked. They are connected at one point and operate from the same source. That is why there should be a discussion on both matters. This discussion could have taken place a week ago,” he said.

“Why wasn't it done earlier? Because they do not want a discussion,” Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party leader alleged that the ruling party was reluctant to debate claims concerning Ram temple donations and sought to separate the matter from the students’ protest.

“Along with the discussion, they do not want to take the name of Lord Ram. When the donation issue comes up in the House, we will all take the name of Lord Ram. The BJP and those who have beaten protesting students do not want that to happen,” he said.