Government delayed debate on student protests, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief says the issue could have been discussed a week earlier and accuses Centre of avoiding scrutiny
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the NDA government of delaying a parliamentary debate on the police action against protesting students and allegations concerning donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav questioned why the government had offered to discuss the students’ agitation only towards the end of the Monsoon Session. He maintained that the two controversies were linked and should be debated together.
“Both issues are interconnected. One can say they are two sides of the same coin. The underground and unregistered people, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Ram Mandir-related issues are all linked. They are connected at one point and operate from the same source. That is why there should be a discussion on both matters. This discussion could have taken place a week ago,” he said.
“Why wasn't it done earlier? Because they do not want a discussion,” Yadav added.
The Samajwadi Party leader alleged that the ruling party was reluctant to debate claims concerning Ram temple donations and sought to separate the matter from the students’ protest.
“Along with the discussion, they do not want to take the name of Lord Ram. When the donation issue comes up in the House, we will all take the name of Lord Ram. The BJP and those who have beaten protesting students do not want that to happen,” he said.
Yadav also warned the ruling party, saying: “Remember, when God punishes you, it will not make any sound.”
The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm on Tuesday as Opposition MPs raised slogans during Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to allow proceedings to continue and said the government had agreed to address the students’ protest.
“Disruptions in the House are against the spirit of democracy... We must have debates and discussions in the House... The government has assured that the Home Minister is ready to discuss the students' protest issue,” Birla said.
NDA MPs, meanwhile, staged a demonstration near Parliament’s Makar Dwar, carrying placards accusing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of avoiding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP lawmakers claimed the Opposition was retreating from a discussion despite the government’s assurance that Shah was prepared to make a statement. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had made the offer in the Lok Sabha on Monday and urged Opposition MPs not to “run away” from the proposed debate.
The Opposition has maintained that a statement on the police action against students cannot be separated from a discussion on allegations surrounding Ram temple donations. Opposition leaders have demanded that both matters be taken up in Parliament, a position they say was raised well before the final days of the session. The Federal reported that the Opposition rejected attempts to frame the demands as competing issues.
The dispute has repeatedly disrupted parliamentary proceedings during the Monsoon Session. The government has said Shah is willing to respond in detail to the concerns over the students’ protests, while the Opposition continues to press for accountability on both issues.
With IANS inputs