Government responsible for Indore water fatalities: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the city of Indore to meet patients and families affected by the recent vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water, sharply criticising the government’s failure to ensure safe water and questioning the so-called “urban model” of development.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and state party leader Umang Singhar, Rahul Gandhi visited Bombay Hospital, a private facility where several patients are undergoing treatment. He personally enquired about the condition of four patients and spoke with their family members, expressing solidarity and concern.

He then visited Bhagirathpura, the area where the outbreak was first reported last month, interacting with the families of victims and those who lost their loved ones. Residents of the locality claim that 24 people have died due to the contaminated water. However, the state government, in its status report submitted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has pegged the death toll at seven, including a five-month-old infant.

Adding to the uncertainty, a ‘death audit’ report by a committee at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College suggested that the deaths of 15 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked, directly or indirectly, to the outbreak. In the aftermath, the administration has provided Rs 2 lakh in compensation to the families of 21 deceased victims. Officials clarified that while some deaths were due to other illnesses, financial assistance was extended to all affected families on humanitarian grounds.