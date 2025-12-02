Government’s new ‘Sanchaar Saathi’ mandate sparks privacy, constitutional concerns

The Modi government is set to introduce a mandatory telecommunications app that will be installed on every mobile phone in the country, triggering widespread alarm among privacy advocates, opposition parties, and digital rights experts.

The app, Sanchaar Saathi, will come pre-installed on all new devices from March next year and will also be pushed to existing phones through operating system updates.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the app aims to help users block stolen phones, verify the authenticity of IMEI numbers, and report spam calls.

The DoT also claimed that the app has already been used to trace thousands of lost devices. Manufacturers have been instructed to begin compliance within 90 days and submit implementation reports within 120 days.

However, the app’s extensive permissions have caused intense criticism. As per the permission list, Sanchaar Saathi will be able to:

Access and read call logs and record call-related information

Read, send, and view SMS messages

Access device identity and status

Use the phone camera to capture photos or videos and view existing media

Read, modify, or delete shared storage files

Auto-run upon phone restart, prevent the device from sleeping, and control vibration

Access network information and check licences of other installed apps

Read all incoming notifications

Though users may attempt to disable these permissions, the app is designed to automatically re-enable them.

Opposition parties have condemned the plan, calling it a direct assault on privacy. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the directive violates the fundamental right to privacy under Article 21.

“A government-installed, undeletable app is essentially a surveillance tool over every Indian citizen,” he posted on X.