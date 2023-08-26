Governor in Punjab threatening to impose Prez rule, while his counterparts in BJP-ruled states stay mute: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday alleged that Governor Banwarilal Purohit was threatening to impose President's rule in the state, while his counterparts in Manipur and Haryana are observing silence on the law and order situation there.

Purohit had on Friday warned the Mann government that he could recommend President's rule in the state and also launch criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered.

Purohit has been accusing Mann of not responding to the letters sent to him in defiance of his authority, whereas Mann has claimed he has replied to all but seven such missives he has received.