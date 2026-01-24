Governor insults his position by not reading speech in Assembly: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, 24 January, claimed that Governor R.N. Ravi "insulted" the gubernatorial position he holds, by not reading out the speech at the commencement of the Assembly session.

Stating that he was constrained to criticise the governor for his actions, the chief minister said many governors that Tamil Nadu has seen in the past were not like Ravi.

"I am facing a crisis that was not witnessed during the tenure of former chief ministers C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa...Governor (Ravi) is insulting the position he holds by not reading the speech at the start of the Assembly session and insisting upon playing the national anthem at the start of the Assembly session," the chief minister said in his reply to the governor's address in the Assembly.