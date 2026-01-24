Governor insults his position by not reading speech in Assembly: Stalin
'I'm facing a crisis not witnessed during the tenure of (ex) CMs Annadurai, Karunanidhi, Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.' TN CM says
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, 24 January, claimed that Governor R.N. Ravi "insulted" the gubernatorial position he holds, by not reading out the speech at the commencement of the Assembly session.
Stating that he was constrained to criticise the governor for his actions, the chief minister said many governors that Tamil Nadu has seen in the past were not like Ravi.
"I am facing a crisis that was not witnessed during the tenure of former chief ministers C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa...Governor (Ravi) is insulting the position he holds by not reading the speech at the start of the Assembly session and insisting upon playing the national anthem at the start of the Assembly session," the chief minister said in his reply to the governor's address in the Assembly.
The national anthem, Stalin said, was always played at the conclusion of the governor's speech in the TN Assembly, while the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (mother Tamil invocation) is played at the commencement.
"We are not inferior to anyone in patriotism, and no one needs to teach us," Stalin said and added that the crisis was not something new to him. "I have faced numerous challenges in the past and overcome them," he said.
On the crime graph in the state, the chief minister said the crimes during the current DMK regime were fewer compared to the incidents that happened during the AIADMK rule.