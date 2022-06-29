Governor's call for floor test illegal, didn't consider disqualification notices, Sena to SC

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu, in his plea in the Supreme Court, termed the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test and prove its majority on Thursday (June 30) illegal, as he didn't take into account the Deputy Speaker's disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs.



Prabhu's plea said the Governor's communication, issued on June 28, which was received by them at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, is in complete defiance of the fact that the top court is seized of the issue of the disqualification proceedings against the rebel Sena MLAs.



It contended that the top court is considering the validity of the disqualification proceedings and has kept the matter for hearing on July 11, and the issue of disqualification is directly connected/interlinked with the issue of floor test.



"The Governor has also not bothered about the pendency of disqualification petitions nor has he taken into consideration that this court, while being seized of writ petitions challenging the issuance of notice by the Deputy Speaker has, vide order dated June 27, issued notice and directed the matter to be listed on July 11 for further consideration," said the plea.