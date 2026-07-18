Govt eyes key Bills as Parliament braces for stormy Monsoon Session

Parliament's Monsoon Session is set for a stormy start on Monday, with the government preparing to push several key Bills while the Opposition plans to corner it over issues including the NEET paper leak, the Ayodhya Ram temple donation controversy and alleged institutional capture.

The session, scheduled to continue till 13 August, will begin amid a planned march to Parliament by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The agitation intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day hunger strike was ended by police, who shifted him to hospital on Saturday.

The government is expected to make another attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women's reservation and delimitation, though it is yet to be included in the official legislative agenda. The Bill, which was defeated in the previous session, proposes reserving 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies through a fresh delimitation exercise before the 2029 general election.

The issue has already triggered political sparring, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an all-party meeting.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the constitutional amendment. Its numbers in the Lok Sabha could receive a boost following the defection of 20 Trinamool Congress MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.

A key development during the session could be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision on petitions relating to the merger of the 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and the claim by six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha.