Govt looks ‘timid, fearful’ after US submarine sinks Iranian warship: Congress

A day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast, the Congress slammed the Modi government on Thursday, calling its silence “shocking” and claiming that never before has the Indian government appeared so “timid and fearful”.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh highlighted the diplomatic implications of the strike, noting that India’s flagship multilateral naval exercise, MILAN, had recently concluded with participation from both the United States and Iran. The 13th edition of the exercise was held in Visakhapatnam from 19 to 25 February 2026, and inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh, featuring 18 warships from across the globe.

“The sinking of the Iranian warship, which was returning home after participating in MILAN, about 40 nautical miles south of Galle in Sri Lanka, is extraordinary,” Ramesh said in a post on X. “This US action has enormous implications for India, yet there has been no official response. Perhaps it should not surprise us, as the government has still not broken its silence over the targeted assassinations in Iran. Never before has the Indian government looked so timid and fearful.”