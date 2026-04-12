Govt rushing women’s quota law for political gain: Kharge to PM Modi
Kharge reiterates Opposition’s call for an all-party meet after 29 April on delimitation linked to the law
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre’s decision to convene a special sitting of Parliament amid ongoing state elections reinforces the perception that it is rushing the implementation of the women’s reservation law for “political mileage”.
In his 11 April letter, Kharge said he had received the Prime Minister’s communication regarding the special session beginning 16 April to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. While noting that the legislation was passed unanimously in September 2023, Kharge pointed out that its implementation had since been delayed.
“It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence,” he wrote, adding that the government was seeking cooperation “without revealing any details on the delimitation going to be done”.
Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand for an all-party meeting after 29 April to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise linked to amendments to the law. “Without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law,” he said.
He also disputed the government’s claim of prior consultations. “You mention in your letter that your government has engaged in dialogue with political parties… however, this goes against the truth,” Kharge said, asserting that Opposition parties had consistently sought broader consultations.
The Congress chief said holding a special sitting during ongoing elections “only reinforces” the belief that the move is aimed at political gain “rather than truly empower women”.
“I am also pained to write that the past record of the government in matters of public importance… does not inspire any confidence,” he added, citing decisions such as demonetisation, GST rollout, and issues related to federalism.
Kharge stressed that the proposed constitutional amendments tied to delimitation would impact both the Centre and states, and must involve wider consultation. “It is important that all parties and states, however small they may be, are heard in a democracy,” he said.
Suggesting a way forward, he urged the government to convene an all-party meeting after 29 April “if the special sitting is meant to strengthen our democracy and move forward together”.
The exchange comes ahead of a three-day special session of Parliament from 16 to 18 April, during which the government is expected to introduce bills to operationalise the women’s reservation law before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, alongside proposals to increase the strength of the lower House to 816 seats, with 273 reserved for women.
The Congress has criticised the proposed delimitation exercise as “not constitutional” and warned of “grave consequences”, calling for detailed deliberations after the ongoing assembly elections. Polling is underway across several states, including West Bengal, which votes in two phases on 23 and 29 April.
With PTI inputs
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