Govt rushing women’s quota law for political gain: Kharge to PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre’s decision to convene a special sitting of Parliament amid ongoing state elections reinforces the perception that it is rushing the implementation of the women’s reservation law for “political mileage”.

In his 11 April letter, Kharge said he had received the Prime Minister’s communication regarding the special session beginning 16 April to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. While noting that the legislation was passed unanimously in September 2023, Kharge pointed out that its implementation had since been delayed.

“It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence,” he wrote, adding that the government was seeking cooperation “without revealing any details on the delimitation going to be done”.

Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand for an all-party meeting after 29 April to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise linked to amendments to the law. “Without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law,” he said.