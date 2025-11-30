Govt wants to ‘finish off democracy’, derail Parliament: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the ruling BJP under the prime minister’s leadership “wants to finish off democracy, derail Parliament and bury parliamentary traditions”.

Speaking to reporters after the all-party meeting held ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session, Gogoi said the Congress had demanded structured debates on key national concerns, including national security, air pollution, purity of voter rolls, farmers’ issues, and foreign policy.

“It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India’s democracy and parliamentary traditions,” Gogoi claimed.

He said his party specifically sought a discussion on the security situation, particularly in the wake of the recent Delhi blast, but “the government does not want even a short-duration discussion on national security”.