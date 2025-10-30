Govt wants to turn soldiers into 'security guards' in colonies: Congress

The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of betraying the dignity of India’s soldiers and reducing them to “security guards” after years of serving at the nation’s borders. The criticism followed a Union home ministry communication urging states and Union Territories to ensure that private security firms hire ex-Agniveers after they complete their short-term military tenure.

“The government wants to turn the soldiers guarding the border into ‘security guards’ standing outside a colony,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a post on X. “This is their patriotism! This is their respect for the army!”

The home ministry’s directive, sent earlier this week, asks local administrations to help place former Agniveers in private security agencies and training institutes, citing their “discipline and experience” as valuable for such roles. The move, however, has reignited the long-running controversy surrounding the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, veterans, and defence analysts since its rollout in June 2022.

Under Agnipath, youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years are recruited into the armed forces for four years, after which only 25 per cent are retained for a further 15 years. The rest — called Agniveers — are discharged with a lump-sum severance package but no pension or long-term benefits. The first batch of Agniveers is due to complete service next year, meaning thousands will soon be seeking civilian jobs.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have consistently argued that the scheme effectively turns the armed forces into a short-term employment avenue, undermining morale and the traditional ethos of lifelong military service. The latest move to link ex-Agniveers with private security employment has been cited as further evidence of inadequate planning for their post-service futures.