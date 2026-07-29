The great mattress mix-up: TMC branding leaves BJP red-faced in UP

What initially appeared to be an amusing political mix-up has snowballed into an uncomfortable governance question for the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Mattresses bearing the letters 'TMC' and a floral motif resembling the Trinamool Congress' twin flowers election symbol were distributed to newly married couples during a government-sponsored mass wedding under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana in Unnao on 24 July, triggering an inquiry, suspensions, blacklisting of the supplier and an FIR.

The incident occurred at a mass wedding ceremony attended by 459 couples at the Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre. As part of the customary gift package, each couple received two mattresses. It was only afterwards that officials noticed some mattress covers carried the 'TMC' lettering alongside a flower emblem strikingly similar to the Trinamool Congress' election symbol.

The obvious political irony quickly overshadowed the more substantive questions.

How did products carrying what appeared to be another party's branding pass through procurement, inspection and distribution under a state-run welfare scheme? If the branding was noticed only after distribution, what does that say about quality checks? And if only one or two mattress covers were involved, as officials later claimed, why was such sweeping punitive action taken?

Unnao district magistrate Ghanshyam Meena ordered an immediate inquiry. A committee headed by chief development officer Krati Raj seemingly found that, of the 918 mattresses distributed, only one or two covers appeared to carry a design resembling a political party's symbol.

Officials nevertheless moved swiftly. The social welfare department employee who accepted the consignment was suspended, departmental proceedings were initiated against officials responsible for distribution, the Aligarh-based supplier was blacklisted and an FIR was registered. Police are now investigating where the company sourced the mattresses.

Krati Raj said, "Complaints were received that some mattresses distributed to newlywed couples bore a resemblance to a specific political party and its election campaign materials. Images of the mattresses show the letters 'TMC' and the party's symbol. However, the colour scheme — saffron, white and green — differs from that of the Trinamool Congress flag."

The explanation, however, raises further questions rather than settling the matter. If the mattresses were originally manufactured for a TMC-linked programme in West Bengal and later diverted or resold, how did they find their way into a government welfare scheme in Uttar Pradesh? If they were not connected to the party at all, why did they carry markings so closely resembling its branding?

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee described the episode as both "weird" and "surprising".

"Our leaders have organised numerous mass marriage ceremonies in West Bengal over the years, and on many occasions, newly married couples have been given various gifts. I am not sure whether mattresses were among those gifts. The manufacturer or supplier should be questioned to find out whether they had previously supplied them for any such events in West Bengal. Only then can it be determined whether any surplus stock was later sent to Uttar Pradesh," he told National Herald.

For now, the Uttar Pradesh government maintains that only one or two mattress covers were involved and insists strict action has been taken. Yet the controversy has shifted attention beyond the political symbolism to broader questions about procurement practices, vendor oversight and quality control in flagship welfare schemes.