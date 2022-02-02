Ground Report from Bijnor: People 'eager to change govt in UP'

One of the most important and large districts of western Uttar Pradesh, Bijnor has eight assembly seats. With 49 per cent Muslim and 27 per cent Dalit population, voters here are eager to change the government, but the poor selection of candidates in this district has weakened the opposition's assured lead. The confusion among the voters here has kindled hope in the ruling party. Elections in Bijnor are on February 14. Employment and inflation are the biggest issues here. Farmers are also angry. Ground report from Bijnor:

64-years-old Ramzani chacha near Mandawali on the road from Bijnor to Haridwar earns his living by playing baja in weddings even at this age. Ramzani chacha often talks about notable things and facts. He says that since we have started voting on the basis of caste and religion, we have stopped electing capable leaders. Consequently, the atmosphere has also become bad. A leader should be chosen on the basis of merits. Once elections are held, we definitely think, but at the time of elections, we lose our senses.

His assembly constituency is Najibabad and he says that the candidate who seemss to be people's favourite here, has been MLA twice before. This time he stayed away from public, but he is the only option for those angry with the functioning of the ruling party. Ramzani is eager to change the government. He says that the attitude of the government has been discriminatory.



Taslim Ahmed, MLA for two terms from Najibabad assembly, is also contesting this time as a candidate of Samajwadi Party. People are not very happy with him and there is some resentment against him among the locals. But people eager to change the government seem to lean more towards him than Shahnawaz Khalil of the BSP and Salim Ansari of the Congress.

Najibabad is one of the most important assembly seats of Bijnor. Here the Muslim voters have a decisive role. Imran Ali of Sahanpur town tells that Kunwar Bhartendu Singh, who belongs to the royal family of Sahanpur State, is contesting from the BJP from this assembly seat. Kunwar Bhartendu has been a Member of Parliament in the past.