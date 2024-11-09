Guarantee scheme row: Cong’s HP, Telangana CMs, Karnataka Dy CM to counter BJP

Two Congress CMs and one deputy CM will help the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to counter the ruling Mahayuti and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their narrative on the guarantee schemes that has resulted in a major row, party officials said in Mumbai on Saturday, 9 November.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and deputy CM of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar, along with AICC media and publicity chairman Pawan Khera will hold a media interaction here this afternoon to counter the BJP’s narrative on the schemes.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana F. Patole said that these senior leaders would lay bare the BJP’s propaganda over the poll commitments of the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

“The BJP has released huge media advertisements and is attempting to mislead the masses by fraudulent claims that the Congress is not implementing its guarantees and assurances made before the elections. However, this is absolutely false,” said Patole.