Gujarat Congress objects to proposed staging of Nathuram Godse-themed play
Party warns against glorification of Gandhi’s assassin and seeks answers on official clearance
The Gujarat Congress has objected to the proposed staging of the play I Am Nathuram Godse at Hemu Gadhvi Hall in Rajkot, alleging that it seeks to legitimise or glorify the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.
Raising strong objections on Saturday, the party demanded an explanation from the authorities on how permission was granted for the performance. Congress leaders argued that Gujarat, given its deep historical and ideological association with Mahatma Gandhi, cannot allow cultural platforms that portray his killer in a favourable light.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Parthivrajsinh Kathwadia said the party would oppose the play, stressing that Gandhi remains the moral and philosophical foundation of both the state and the nation.
“Nathuram Godse cannot be presented as a hero under any circumstances,” Kathwadia said, adding that any attempt to soften or reinterpret his actions was unacceptable.
He also questioned the approval process, asking the state administration to clarify who vetted the content of the play and on what basis permission was granted. “The authorities must be accountable for allowing such a production to be staged in Gujarat,” he said.
Referring to Gandhi’s global stature, Kathwadia noted that visiting world leaders are routinely taken to his memorial as a symbol of peace and non-violence. “How then can there be parallel efforts to generate sympathy for the person who assassinated him?” he asked.
Describing Godse as “independent India’s first terrorist”, the Congress leader alleged that such cultural productions were part of a broader attempt to distort history and dilute Gandhi’s ideological legacy.
“This is not merely a question of artistic expression. It concerns the message being conveyed to society and future generations,” he said.
Kathwadia said the Congress would submit a formal protest and organise resistance against similar events if efforts were made to stage them elsewhere. “We will oppose any attempt to misuse cultural platforms to rewrite history or hurt public sentiment,” he added.
The controversy intensified following reports that the play had previously been staged in other cities across Gujarat, including Surat, Vadodara and Bhavnagar. The Congress has questioned whether official permissions were granted for those performances as well and has sought a detailed response from the authorities.
With IANS input
