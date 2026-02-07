Gujarat Congress objects to proposed staging of Nathuram Godse-themed play

The Gujarat Congress has objected to the proposed staging of the play I Am Nathuram Godse at Hemu Gadhvi Hall in Rajkot, alleging that it seeks to legitimise or glorify the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

Raising strong objections on Saturday, the party demanded an explanation from the authorities on how permission was granted for the performance. Congress leaders argued that Gujarat, given its deep historical and ideological association with Mahatma Gandhi, cannot allow cultural platforms that portray his killer in a favourable light.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Parthivrajsinh Kathwadia said the party would oppose the play, stressing that Gandhi remains the moral and philosophical foundation of both the state and the nation.

“Nathuram Godse cannot be presented as a hero under any circumstances,” Kathwadia said, adding that any attempt to soften or reinterpret his actions was unacceptable.

He also questioned the approval process, asking the state administration to clarify who vetted the content of the play and on what basis permission was granted. “The authorities must be accountable for allowing such a production to be staged in Gujarat,” he said.