Gujarat elections: Discontent brews in state BJP as loyal cadres sidelined in favour of turncoats

A storm of protests is brewing over the selection of candidates in Gujarat as a bloated BJP burns the midnight oil to keep its shaking ship on even keel.

With 38 BJP legislators getting the axe in the first list of 160, which contains a mix of 40 patidar candidates and 49 from the Other Backward Castes(OBC), the bubbling broth saw discontent surface and flow over. In fact, ten of the eleven legislators who were on the stage at a public engagement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, did not figure in the list of candidates making for a total of 178 announced by the party. State unit president C.R. Patil termed it a generational shift as more tickets have been given to young and aspiring party leaders. The second list of six has also seen two sitting MLAs, both women being dropped, while the third one has 12 names and was announced on November 14 in which Alpesh Thakore has been fielded from Gandhinagar (south) taking the total number of names declared to 178 of the total 182 member House.

However, those who were dropped did not feel as enthused. There are at least 22 of the 166 seats where candidates have been announced so far, leading to eruption of protests. These have been heightened by the fact that turncoats from the Congress have found favour at the cost of loyal cadres who have done duty for decades. State-level leaders including party chief Patil and even home minister Harsh Sanghvi, initially drafted to mollify those left out, failed miserably. Subsequently former chief minister Vijay Rupani, union minister Purshottam Rapala, Mansukh Mandavia and Pradipsinh were drafted to deal with the tense situation. Highly placed sources said that union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Gujarat under directions from the Prime Minister to take charge and diffuse the situation. He has been camping here.