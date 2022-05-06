Hanuman chalisa row: Political drama continues even as the Ranas are granted bail

Navneet Rana, the independent Member of Parliament from Amravati, was on Thursday released from the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai and was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. The political drama surrounding the Rana couple continued, with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya reaching the hospital almost immediately to meet her.

Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, Member of Legislative Assembly, were arrested from their residence on April 23 this year, after they had announced that they would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. They have been charged with sedition and promoting enmity between communities.

The couple had been granted bail on Wednesday but could not be released immediately, as the prison authorities had to wait till they received written orders from the court. The orders were received on Thursday and Navneet was released late on Thursday morning.