Hardeep Puri shared details of ‘Digital India’ with Epstein before official launch: Congress

Khera further questioned how Puri had access to such information at the time, given he had joined the BJP in January 2014. “Where did Hardeep Puri get this information from when he was not even part of the government?” he asked.

Puri had on Wednesday admitted to writing an email to Reid Hoffman describing India as a “terrific opportunity” and encouraging Hoffman to visit the country.

In response to a question, Puri said he had mentioned initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ in November 2014, even though they were officially launched later. He argued that this showed he understood the direction in which the Modi government was moving.

Raising a “moral question”, the Congress claimed that leaders in seven countries had resigned over alleged links connected to Epstein. “When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi ask Puri to resign?”.

Khera also targeted the prime minister, noting that this was the same Hardeep Singh Puri whom Modi inducted into the Union Cabinet even before he became a Member of Parliament. "Between 2014 and 2016, there were three Indian ambassadors in America. The question is — on whose instructions was the retired Hardeep Singh Puri being sent to meet Epstein?" Khera asked.