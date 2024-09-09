Haryana Assembly polls: Ex-minister Chhattarpal Singh quits BJP

In another jolt to the ruling BJP, former Haryana minister Prof. Chhattarpal Singh, who joined the BJP in 2014, has resigned from the party, citing ongoing neglect by the party leadership and growing resentment among party workers. Singh also stepped down from his position as head of the state’s 'intellectual cell'.

Singh claimed his decision stems from years of dissatisfaction. "In 2014, after a meeting with Narendra Modi ji in Gandhidham, Gujarat, he indicated that someone would contact me at an appropriate time. After extensive discussions with Amit Shah iJi, I officially joined the BJP during a Mahendragarh rally just before the Haryana Assembly elections in 2014," he said in a letter that he shot off to BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

In 1991, Singh defeated former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal from the Halka constituency, marking a significant political upset.

Reflecting on his time in the party, Singh expressed frustration over his exclusion from key roles and the denial of an electoral ticket. “I found myself increasingly distanced from the essence of the discussions and meetings with the party leadership. Despite working within the party for a decade, I wasn’t given the opportunity to raise the people’s voice in Parliament or the state Assembly.”