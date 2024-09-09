Haryana Assembly polls: Ex-minister Chhattarpal Singh quits BJP
In another jolt to the ruling BJP, former Haryana minister Prof. Chhattarpal Singh, who joined the BJP in 2014, has resigned from the party, citing ongoing neglect by the party leadership and growing resentment among party workers. Singh also stepped down from his position as head of the state’s 'intellectual cell'.
Singh claimed his decision stems from years of dissatisfaction. "In 2014, after a meeting with Narendra Modi ji in Gandhidham, Gujarat, he indicated that someone would contact me at an appropriate time. After extensive discussions with Amit Shah iJi, I officially joined the BJP during a Mahendragarh rally just before the Haryana Assembly elections in 2014," he said in a letter that he shot off to BJP national president J.P. Nadda.
In 1991, Singh defeated former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal from the Halka constituency, marking a significant political upset.
Reflecting on his time in the party, Singh expressed frustration over his exclusion from key roles and the denial of an electoral ticket. “I found myself increasingly distanced from the essence of the discussions and meetings with the party leadership. Despite working within the party for a decade, I wasn’t given the opportunity to raise the people’s voice in Parliament or the state Assembly.”
Singh also highlighted key issues on which he disagreed with the BJP’s stance, including the Khedar Thermal Power Plant protest, the Talwandi village highway blockade, the old pension scheme, and farmers' and wrestlers' protests. "Even when I raised these issues within the party, I was sidelined," he stated.
Amid growing demands from his supporters in the Hisar parliamentary constituency and across Haryana, Prof. Chhatrapal said that the pressure to contest the upcoming 2024 Haryana Assembly elections has become undeniable.
“The people are asking why I haven’t contested elections or represented their concerns in the Assembly. Given the party's decision not to nominate me, and the people’s desire to see me run, I am compelled to follow their will.”
When asked about his plans to contest the election under another party’s banner, Singh said discussions are ongoing, but he confirmed that he would be a candidate in the upcoming elections.
Several senior BJP leaders in Haryana, including Kisan Morcha state president Sheoran, OBC state front president Karnadev Kamboj, Ratia MLA Laxman Napa, and influential leader Shamsher Gill have resigned in quick succession in recent times.
Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh has also resigned from his ministerial position, signalling a significant political shift. These exits are being seen as a major blow to the party’s grassroots organisational strength. The departure of Mahamandaleshwar Darshan Giri Maharaj, a key religious figure, has added another layer of crisis to the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state.