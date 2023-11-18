Haryana govt to move SC against high court's quashing of quota in pvt jobs

The Haryana government is set to move the Supreme Court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court invalidated a law that mandated a 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, face of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in a statement on Saturday revealed the government's intention to challenge the high court verdict, stating, "We are examining the high court verdict and will soon move the Supreme Court."

The setback is particularly significant for Chautala as the 75 per cent job reservation pledge in the private sector for local candidates was a pivotal electoral promise of the JJP during the 2019 assembly polls.