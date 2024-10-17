Haryana poll results won't have bearing on Maharashtra elections, says Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 17 October, said the results of Haryana polls, where the BJP retained power by defeating the Congress, will not have any bearing on next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He noted that the results of the Jammu and Kashmir polls were significant from the country's perspective as the union territory garners more attention globally.

Speaking to reporters at Karad in Satara district, Pawar also said that with the unveiling of the new Lady of Justice statue, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud has shown a new direction as nobody else earlier thought of making the changes.

Responding to a query about the INDIA bloc's strategy after the Congress's defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, Pawar said the BJP was ruling that state and it managed to retain power.

"We are studying Haryana, but at the same time look at the results of Jammu and Kashmir (polls). I do not think that it (Haryana results) will have any bearing on the state's (Maharashtra's) elections. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the world community gives more attention to it and the results of Jammu and Kashmir are more important for the country," he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on 20 November, and the results will be declared on 23 November.

In the 5 October Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. Nayab Singh Saini is set to take oath as its chief minister.