Has BJP shot itself in the foot?

The defection engineered in Maharashtra, they have argued, alerted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the possibility of a similar ‘operation lotus’ there. He lost no time in getting back together with the RJD, Congress and the Left with whom he had fought a bitter election in 2020.

In Maharashtra similarly, defections from the Shiv Sena seem to have brought the MVA partners together. The sight of Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena and Nana Patole of the Congress standing together and speaking in one voice was not something BJP may have bargained for. It had expected the Shiv Sena to collapse and the NCP and Congress to go their own ways. But the resolution of the MVA to stand together and contest the assembly and the Lok Sabha elections together has unnerved many in the saffron camp.

The BJP needs to do well in the Lok Sabha polls in both Maharashtra and Bihar, besides Karnataka and Gujarat, if it hopes to retain the Delhi throne in 2024. The BJP looked strong in all these states till two months ago. But the situation has changed dramatically and the BJP appears to be more vulnerable than ever before. If the MVA in Maharashtra and the mahagathbandhan in Bihar stick together till 2024, BJP stands to lose heavily in both the states.