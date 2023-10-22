'He is promising bridge where there is no river': Kamal Nath takes a dig at Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gone on an announcement spree this election season and is even promising a bridge where there is no river, claimed state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday.

The BJP-governed MP will go to polls on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making promises one after the other and so far he has made more than 22,000 announcements (of wlefare schemes)," Nath said addressing a meeting at Gopalganj to drum up support for Congress, especially its candidate Anand Panjavani from Seoni constituency.

Panjavani is pitted against BJP MLA Dinesh Rai, also known as Munmun.

The former CM urged people to vote for his party in the assembly polls.

"He (Chouhan) is on a promise-making spree in the election season. Where there is no river, he is promising to build a bridge (over it)," he said.