Herald View: The taming of Mahua Moitra

Indian men seem to have a difficult time with independent, feisty women. Fact is: Mahua Moitra didn’t have to do anything much to make our still overwhelmingly male Parliament—only 78 of 542 members (or 14 per cent) are women—squirm and feel violated every time she opened her mouth to question the government’s shenanigans or the cosy relationship it has with their best beloved businessman.

It was bad enough that she spoke persuasively, that her arguments often seemed hard to counter, that her rhetorical flourishes often felt like a whiplash; it was too much that she had an enviable professional track, that she was unapologetic about her Louis Vuitton tote and her Zegna aviator sunglasses, that she walks with her head held high and makes heads turn.

For our Parliament of men, Mahua Moitra was always a challenge. Tokenism aside, beti bachao, beti padhao-style jumlas aside, we simply haven’t got used to the idea that women too have what it takes.

If you remember how Mamata Banerjee, another woman, also incidentally from the Trinamool Congress, and spunky in her own mould, was trolled by the prime minister himself during the 2021 state assembly election campaign in West Bengal, you’ll know who they take their cues from. Chances are the current Lok Sabha is, given its conservative, right-wing majority, independent India’s most chauvinistic House ever.