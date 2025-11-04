Historic Panjab University faces ideological and administrative takeover

The Central government appears to be moving decisively to tighten its control over Panjab University in Chandigarh. On 1 November — celebrated as Punjab Day — the Centre issued a notification announcing sweeping changes to the university’s governing structure. The most consequential of these changes is that while earlier, most members of the university’s key decision-making bodies were elected, the majority will now be nominated by the government.

In academic and intellectual circles across Punjab, this move is being seen as an attempt to steer Panjab University in the same direction as Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University — an institution that has witnessed an ideological transformation under recent Central interventions.

Panjab University, one of India’s oldest and most respected universities, has long enjoyed a reputation for academic excellence and a proud tradition of intellectual freedom. Many scholars fear that these changes could pave the way for the university’s ideological alignment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worldview.

One of Panjab University’s distinctive features has been its unique governance model — a structure unlike that of any other university in the country. This framework, which allowed multiple stakeholders to have a say in policy-making, has been the cornerstone of its autonomy. It ensured that no government, political party, or ideology could impose its will on the university’s functioning. Now, that autonomy appears to be under direct threat.

Until now, the university’s highest policy-making body was the 90-member senate. Its composition reflected a broad and democratic base: 15 members were elected from the graduate constituency, representing alumni; eight were principals of affiliated colleges, elected by their peers; another eight were elected professors from the university’s departments.