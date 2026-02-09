Congress flags ‘hole in government approach’ on Russian oil, trade deal

The Congress on Monday trained its guns on the Union government over the reported remarks of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal on the contentious issues of Russian oil imports and the India–US trade deal, accusing the Centre of speaking in dissonant voices and lacking a coherent strategy.

Taking aim at the government’s handling of the matter, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi often boasts of what he describes as a “whole of government” approach. “But on the Russian oil issue and the India–US trade deal,” Ramesh remarked, “the commerce minister says ask the external affairs minister, the external affairs minister says ask the commerce minister, and the petroleum minister is preoccupied with other issues.”

In a pointed swipe at Jaishankar, Goyal and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ramesh said the unfolding exchanges exposed what he termed a “hole in government” approach to the India–US trade negotiations. He made the remarks in a post on X.