I am being targeted as opposition is scared of me, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, 27 September, claimed he was being targeted in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case as the opposition is "scared" of him and said it's the first such "political case" against him.

The chief minister reiterated that he won't resign following the court ordering a probe against him in the case as he has done no wrong and asserted that he would fight the case legally.

Accusing the central government of misusing central agencies like CBI, ED and also the office of the governor in the opposition-ruled states across the country, he said there was a need for a national debate on governors' "interference" in administration.

"I have done no wrong. This is for the first time a political case is being registered against me. This is a political case, please underline," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Asked as to why he is being targeted, he said, "because they (opposition) are afraid of me."

Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru on a three-day visit to a rousing welcome by party workers and supporters, even as the Lokayukta police appeared set to register an FIR against him following the Special Court order in connection with the case.

A special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him.