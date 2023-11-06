I don’t name stadium after me: Mamata takes subtle dig without naming PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee — whose Trinamool Congress part is part of the Opposition INDIA alliance — on Monday took a subtle jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, by referring to the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad named after the prime minister.

“I don’t name a stadium after me. I don’t name railway lines after me. I don’t need any self-publicity. It is enough to live as an ideal human being,” the chief minister said at a party programme here on Monday.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, earlier known as the Motera Stadium, is currently the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of 132,000.

Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against the Union government over pending central dues under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

“They have withheld payments for the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA. Those who worked under this scheme could not be paid. An amount of Rs 7,000 crore under this head is still pending from the Union government,” Banerjee said.