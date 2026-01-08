I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's family accuses ED of theft during raid

The family of Pratik Jain, chief of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), on Thursday filed a police complaint against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that important documents were stolen during a search at his residence in south Kolkata, officials said.

According to the police, Jain’s wife lodged the complaint at Shakespeare Sarani police station shortly after ED officials завершed a raid at the family’s Loudon Street home.

“We have received a formal allegation of theft against the ED. It is alleged that essential documents were taken from the residence during the search. The matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” a police officer told PTI.

The ED, meanwhile, said the searches were conducted as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam.

An official of the probe agency said the operation at Jain’s residence began around 6 am and continued for more than nine hours, with officials leaving the premises around 3 pm.

In addition to Jain’s home, the ED also carried out searches at the I-PAC office in Salt Lake, Kolkata, and at several other locations, including four premises in Delhi, in the presence of central paramilitary forces, official sources said.

The federal agency is examining financial transactions and digital records in connection with the alleged scam. Apart from providing political consultancy services to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), I-PAC is also involved in managing the party’s IT and media operations.