‘I will stay alive till 20 July at any cost’: Wangchuk’s fast enters critical phase

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Friday vowed to continue his fight until 20 July, even as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day and doctors warned that his prolonged fast had reached a critical stage, raising concerns over his deteriorating health.

Speaking to supporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been underway for 28 days, Wangchuk acknowledged the strain on his body but said his determination remained firm.

“I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for 20 July, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy,” he said.

In a moment of light-hearted defiance, Wangchuk told the gathering, “I will stay alive till 20 July at any cost. If you don't come and 20 July is not successful, I will come back as a ghost,” drawing applause and cheers from supporters.

The warning from doctors, however, has cast a shadow over the protest. Medical experts monitoring Wangchuk’s condition said the prolonged fast had entered a dangerous phase, with the risk of serious health complications, including possible organ damage, if the hunger strike continues.