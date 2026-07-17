‘I will stay alive till 20 July at any cost’: Wangchuk’s fast enters critical phase
Doctors warn that Wangchuk’s prolonged fast has entered a critical phase, with risks of serious health complications
Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Friday vowed to continue his fight until 20 July, even as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day and doctors warned that his prolonged fast had reached a critical stage, raising concerns over his deteriorating health.
Speaking to supporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been underway for 28 days, Wangchuk acknowledged the strain on his body but said his determination remained firm.
“I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for 20 July, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy,” he said.
In a moment of light-hearted defiance, Wangchuk told the gathering, “I will stay alive till 20 July at any cost. If you don't come and 20 July is not successful, I will come back as a ghost,” drawing applause and cheers from supporters.
The warning from doctors, however, has cast a shadow over the protest. Medical experts monitoring Wangchuk’s condition said the prolonged fast had entered a dangerous phase, with the risk of serious health complications, including possible organ damage, if the hunger strike continues.
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Despite the concerns, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast, arguing that withdrawing the protest without a response from the government would send the wrong message. He has instead urged supporters to focus on ensuring a large turnout for the planned march to Parliament on 20 July.
The matter has also reached the Delhi High Court, which has directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk’s health on a daily basis and provide medical assistance if his condition worsens.
Meanwhile, other protesters supporting the agitation have also reported worsening health conditions. The CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) said three of its members — Neha, Manish and Aameen — who are also on an indefinite hunger strike at a separate stage at Jantar Mantar, are facing serious medical concerns.
AISA said Aameen is at risk of hypovolemic shock due to dehydration, Neha’s blood sugar level has dropped to a dangerous 49 mg/dL, and Manish has lost more than 10 per cent of his body weight.
“However, students are determined to remain in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk until the government faces its crimes,” the organisation said in a statement.
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The group has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20 July, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
The protest began on 20 June, while Wangchuk joined the movement on 28 June and began his indefinite hunger strike, turning the demonstration into a larger campaign centred around demands for accountability and reform.
With PTI inputs