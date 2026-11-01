IDBI employees call two-day hunger strike, allege management threats

Employees have been anxious since the Cabinet approved the bank's proposed sale to Canada's Fairfax on 14 October 2026. They fear an uncertain future, disruptions to employment and changes in future recruitment policies under foreign ownership.

They are also concerned about the possible loss of social security benefits, reservation provisions and changes in existing service conditions, Kumar told the media.

Claiming that ‘per employee profit’ and ‘per branch profit’ of the IDBI Bank is among the highest in the industry, Kumar questioned the logic behind the decision to sell the profitable bank.

The employees have three basic demands, he added. Stop privatisation of the bank; stop the sale to a private entity and, finally, if the stakes are to be sold, provide the option of merger with an existing PSU bank. Neither the government nor the bank management have responded to the demands; and they have received no response to letters addressed to the PM, FM and even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. There were no consultation with the stakeholders, no talks or any attempt to explain the rationale.

IDBI employees point out that although the Canadian company is a diversified group and operates globally, it has invested in banks only in India. Even in Canada, where Fairfax was founded in 1987, the company is known as an insurance and finance company. It has no experience of banking elsewhere and the only other bank in India, the CSB Bank in which it has a stake, is much smaller than IDBI Bank. The employees also question why other private sector banks or even multinational banks with branches in India have shown no interest in buying stakes in IDBI bank.