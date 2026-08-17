Akhilesh: SP can conduct caste census within 3 months if Centre fails
Samajwadi Party chief promises representation based on population and predicts BJP’s defeat in 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said an SP government would conduct a caste census within three months of assuming power if the Centre failed to carry out the exercise.
Addressing a convention organised to mark the 196th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Yadav said the survey was necessary to ensure that communities received rights, respect and representation in proportion to their population.
“We want everyone to receive rights and respect according to their numbers following the caste census. If the government in Delhi cannot conduct it, we will complete the exercise within three months of forming the Samajwadi government and ensure justice for all,” he said.
Yadav said a future SP government would declare 16 August a public holiday in honour of Rani Avantibai Lodhi and organise programmes to commemorate her birth anniversary. He also promised to install a statue of the freedom fighter holding a golden sword at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow.
Reiterating the SP’s commitment to its PDA platform, Yadav said the alliance represented all sections of society and sought to unite communities in pursuit of social justice.
PDA, a term coined by the SP chief, refers primarily to backward classes, Dalits and minorities.
Yadav also targeted the BJP over the recent student protests in Delhi against alleged examination paper leaks. He claimed that Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had been removed to “save the prime minister”.
Referring to the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yadav accused the BJP of betraying its claims of establishing “Ram Rajya”.
“Those who talked about bringing Ram Rajya have looted Ram’s wealth. People now understand the BJP’s reality, and it will not be able to escape,” he said.
Appealing to the Lodhi community, the SP chief promised it greater respect and representation under his party. He claimed the SP had narrowly missed forming the Uttar Pradesh government in 2022 and asserted that the BJP’s defeat in the 2027 assembly elections was certain.
With PTI inputs