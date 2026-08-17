Akhilesh: SP can conduct caste census within 3 months if Centre fails

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said an SP government would conduct a caste census within three months of assuming power if the Centre failed to carry out the exercise.

Addressing a convention organised to mark the 196th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Yadav said the survey was necessary to ensure that communities received rights, respect and representation in proportion to their population.

“We want everyone to receive rights and respect according to their numbers following the caste census. If the government in Delhi cannot conduct it, we will complete the exercise within three months of forming the Samajwadi government and ensure justice for all,” he said.

Yadav said a future SP government would declare 16 August a public holiday in honour of Rani Avantibai Lodhi and organise programmes to commemorate her birth anniversary. He also promised to install a statue of the freedom fighter holding a golden sword at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow.

Reiterating the SP’s commitment to its PDA platform, Yadav said the alliance represented all sections of society and sought to unite communities in pursuit of social justice.