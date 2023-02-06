If Musharraf was anathema, why did BJP govt sign joint statement with him: Tharoor on tweet backlash

With several BJP leaders accusing him of "eulogising" Pervez Musharraf in his condolence message, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday asked if the former Pakistan president was anathema to all patriotic Indians, why did the then BJP-led government negotiate a ceasefire with him in 2003 and sign a joint statement in 2004.

Tharoor's remarks came after several BJP leaders accused the Congress of "Pakistan parasti (worship)" and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked if this was part of the "Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan" with enemies.

"An Indian 'national' party's leader first casts doubts on our soldiers' act of bravery in Pulwama," Scindia said, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks recently.

"Then another one eulogises Pervez Musharraf who was responsible for the Kargil war. Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan with enemies?" Scindia said on Twitter on Monday.

Congress has launched the "Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan" to spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Apparently responding to the criticism by the BJP leaders, Tharoor tweeted, "Question to BJP leaders frothing at the mouth: if Musharraf was anathema to all patriotic Indians, why did the BJP Government negotiate a ceasefire with him in 2003 & sign the joint Vajpayee-Musharraf statement of 2004?" Was he not seen as a credible peace partner then, the former minister of state for external affairs asked.