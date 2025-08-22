If we need to struggle a bit for statehood, we will: Omar Abdullah

With the hopes for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon session of Parliament dashed, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the struggle begins anew from here.

"Leave it now, the hope has gone, the water has crossed over. We will start our process from here. We had hoped that this would not be needed, that the promises made to us would be acted upon. On those promises, action will be taken," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

The chief minister was attending the 56th School Raising Day of Sainik School in Nagrota and inaugurated Triveni Girls Hostel.

"Well, If we need to struggle a bit, have to work hard a bit … That we will do on our part," the National Conference leader said.

He also accused the Centre of intending to use the three proposed Constitution Amendment Bills on the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers to selectively target politicians.