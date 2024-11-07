I’m not anti-business, I’m anti-monopoly: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 7 November, asserted that he was not "anti-business" as being projected by the BJP but was "anti-monopoly" and "anti-creating oligopolies".

His remarks came a day after he penned an opinion piece in The Indian Express in which he said the original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago but the raw fear it then generated is back with a new breed of monopolists having taken its place.

Rahul Gandhi, however, had asserted that a "new deal for progressive Indian business is an idea whose time has come".

In a video posted on X on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said, "I want to make something absolutely clear, I have been projected by my opponents in the BJP to be anti-business. I am not anti-business in the least, I am anti-monopoly, I am anti-creating oligopolies, I am anti-domination of business by one or 2 or 5 people."

"I started my career as a management consultant and I understand the type of things that are required for a business to succeed. So I just want to repeat, I am not anti-business, I am anti-monopoly," the former Congress chief said.

In his post accompanying the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am pro-Jobs, pro-Business, pro-Innovation, pro-Competition. I am anti-Monopoly."