Immediate restoration of full statehood to J&K is imperative: Chidambaram

A day after Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday, 24 October, said people have elected a chief minister and government to look after their security but the CM has no authority.

Chidambaram also asserted that the immediate restoration of full statehood to J&K is imperative.

In a post on X, the former home minister said the photograph of the LG of Jammu and Kashmir presiding over a meeting to review the law and order situation in J&K is telling.

"The elected chief minister is not present. Whether he was invited or not, I do not know. Under the law applicable to J&K, police and public order are subjects reserved for the LG," Chidambaram said.

The people have elected a chief minister and government to look after their security, among other things, but the chief minister has no authority, he said.