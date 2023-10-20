Import management system for IT hardware part of govt's FAST approach: Congress

A day after the central government rolled out an ‘import management system’ for IT hardware, including laptops and computers, modifying its initial stance of imposing physical restrictions on such imports, the Congress on Friday hit back saying this is yet another example of the Modi government’s FAST (first act, subsequently think) approach.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Yet another example of Modi Government’s FAST (First Act, Subsequently Think) approach. On August 3, 2023 a mandatory licencing system was announced for import of electronic goods like laptops and tablets. Expectedly, the announcement was widely and rightly criticised. On August 4, 2023 the government deferred the licencing system by introducing a three-month-long transition period.”

The Rajya Sabha MP added, “On October 13, 2023, complete withdrawal of laptop import restrictions announced. So this is the cycle. Announce then, defer then, withdraw.”