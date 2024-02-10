In Bihar, talk of defection in the air as parties gear up for floor test

During the last four years, no MLA from any party in Bihar defected even when Nitish Kumar broke away from the NDA and joined hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Ahead of the floor test on Monday, 12 February, however, there is intense speculation about a big surprise.

The speculation was fuelled by three factors. The length of time given to Nitish Kumar to prove his majority led to talks that all was not well in the JD(U) and that some of his legislators were not happy about the switch back to the NDA. Kumar who resigned as chief minister on 28 January this year in the morning, took oath as chief minister the same afternoon after BJP and HAM extended their support to him for forming the government. The trust vote for unexplained reasons was delayed till 12 February, triggering speculation of horse trading.

The statement by Tejashwi Yadav, who was the deputy chief minister till the morning of 28 January and was presumably caught unawares by the somersault by Nitish Kumar, that the game was not over yet, added fuel to the fire. Reiterating Trinamool Congress’s war cry in the West Bengal election ‘Khela Hobe’, Tejashwi Yadav too asked the media and his supporters to wait and watch till the end for the Khela (game).

The second factor that fuelled speculation was the move by political parties to herd their legislators to protect them from poaching. While the Congress flew their legislators to a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a more confident BJP took its legislators to a resort in Bodh Gaya for ‘training’.