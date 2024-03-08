Lok Sabha polls: In Congress' first list, Rahul to contest from Wayanad, Baghel gets Rajnandgaon

The Congress has released its first list for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim on Friday, marking the commencement of the electoral race for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Among the prominent names, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to re-enter the fray from Wayanad in Kerala, a seat he successfully secured in the 2019 elections.

Another notable contender is Shashi Tharoor, who will be vying for victory in Thiruvananthapuram, posing a challenge to the BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Tharoor has held the Thiruvananthapuram seat since 2009.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal will contest from Alappuzha. He was elected from Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha in 2020. The party has also decided to field former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Rajnandgaon seat and former minister Tamardwaj Sahu from the Mahasamund Lok Sabha seat.

The comprehensive list encompasses 16 candidates from Kerala, 7 from Karnataka, 6 from Chhattisgarh, 4 from Telangana, and 1 each from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Lakshadweep.