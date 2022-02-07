In Goa, BJP fields the powerful and the infamous, defectors and people who faced rape charges

Having been in power for the last 10 years and for 15 of the last 20 years, BJP has an uphill battle ahead. The way it secured majority in 2017 for its current term is still an issue for most Goans. The party has also suffered from performance anxiety, evident in leaders deserting the party and those like Rajesh Patnekar who initially announced they would not contest on health grounds, but who seem to have been cured by some silver tonic or promise of a cabinet berth.

The BJP did everything to remain in power– from operation lotus to whitewashing those with corruption and criminal cases. But did it benefit the people?

A 2020 study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) took a close look at the performance of the state government. Tourism, a mainstay of the Goan economy, was already facing a slowdown in 2019, even before the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic accelerated challenges for the Goan economy, but uncovered fundamental weaknesses of an inept leadership.

The CII report recorded that only six new MSME units with investment over Rs. 5 crore and employing just over 25 people had been registered in Goa in the last one decade. While GST collections in September 2020 rose for the first time since the pandemic, Goa’s collection was actually down by 23%.

Governance and decision making in a small state is arguably a smoother process. But mismanagement was even more visible in the healthcare sector in the ministry run by Vishwajit Rane. Fond of designer clothes, particularly of Ralph Lauren Polo shirts, the minister famously claimed that no one died of oxygen shortage in the state at the height of the pandemic. As the body count kept increasing and Goans went through immense suffering, the battle against the pandemic was affected by major infighting within the BJP.