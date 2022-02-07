In Goa, BJP fields the powerful and the infamous, defectors and people who faced rape charges
With Goa set for polling on February 14, BJP has placed a high premium on winnability. This has resulted in party ticket being given to individuals with criminal records and to dynasties
Having been in power for the last 10 years and for 15 of the last 20 years, BJP has an uphill battle ahead. The way it secured majority in 2017 for its current term is still an issue for most Goans. The party has also suffered from performance anxiety, evident in leaders deserting the party and those like Rajesh Patnekar who initially announced they would not contest on health grounds, but who seem to have been cured by some silver tonic or promise of a cabinet berth.
The BJP did everything to remain in power– from operation lotus to whitewashing those with corruption and criminal cases. But did it benefit the people?
A 2020 study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) took a close look at the performance of the state government. Tourism, a mainstay of the Goan economy, was already facing a slowdown in 2019, even before the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic accelerated challenges for the Goan economy, but uncovered fundamental weaknesses of an inept leadership.
The CII report recorded that only six new MSME units with investment over Rs. 5 crore and employing just over 25 people had been registered in Goa in the last one decade. While GST collections in September 2020 rose for the first time since the pandemic, Goa’s collection was actually down by 23%.
Governance and decision making in a small state is arguably a smoother process. But mismanagement was even more visible in the healthcare sector in the ministry run by Vishwajit Rane. Fond of designer clothes, particularly of Ralph Lauren Polo shirts, the minister famously claimed that no one died of oxygen shortage in the state at the height of the pandemic. As the body count kept increasing and Goans went through immense suffering, the battle against the pandemic was affected by major infighting within the BJP.
The Pramod Sawant government has been called out for alleged scams in job creation and land acquisition. The environmental degradation in Goa was highlighted by activists of the Save Mollem campaign. With efforts underway to reduce the state’s green cover, threatening to drastically impact its flora and fauna, it was left to the citizens to make their voices heard.
Pramod Sawant’s land buying spree attracted significant attention from the opposition. It was no surprise that Congress has already announced its commitment to environmental protection. In a state with a large population dependent on agriculture, Goans not only recognize the importance of strong environment policies, but are standing strong in their fight against mining and builder lobbies.
With election day just a few days away, the BJP’s leadership has placed a high premium on winnability. This has resulted in party ticket being given to individuals with criminal records and to dynasty raj in the state.
In the prestigious Panjim constituency, the party had the option of continuing with the Parrikar legacy, which it recognises will be a challenge to its authority in future, or support its sitting MLA. In the end, the odds favoured the Monseratte clan.
While Utpal Parrikar questions BJP’s choice of nominee, it was his father Manohar Parrikar under whom Antansio Babush Monserrate was inducted into the government. More recently, Parrikar junior couldn’t find his voice, when Rohit Monserrate was appointed the Mayor of Panjim. Just like his father, Rohit has also faced accusations of rape – in this case allegedly a minor. Together with his wife Jennifer, also an MLA, Antanasio Monserrate famously attacked a police station in Panjim, for which the Bombay High Court recently directed the trial to be expedited.
Emergence of Elvis Gomes, the city corporation’s former commissioner is a redeeming feature. Congress has backed an individual who has an impeccable track record in the Goa State Civil Services and then as an activist.
Further south, another rape accused, Milind Naik, was rewarded by the BJP with a ticket for the Marmugao constituency. It is no secret that the BJP has made significant efforts in promoting programs for women. However, the real impact and benefits of these programs are still unknown. The government after all spent 80% of funds from its flagship programme, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ on advertisements.
As BJP is going all out to polarise voters and regional outfits from Bengal and Delhi try to make inroads, Goans are looking for stability and better governance besides repairing the damages done in the past one decade.
(This article was first published in National Herald on Sunday)
