In K'taka, the BJP looks to regroup under new leadership—but it’s a chip off the old block

After its dismal performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have (finally, belatedly) realised that it cannot afford to sideline party veteran and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa.

So the party has now decided to make a political investment in the younger generation of the family to lead its ‘comeback’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ending months of speculation over the naming of the Karnataka unit president, the BJP has appointed Yediyurappa's son and Shikaripura MLA B.Y. Vijayendra to the post late on the evening of Friday, 10 November.

Coming as a belated birthday gift to Vijayendra, who turned 50 on 5 November, the appointment seems a message that the party wants to vest responsibilities on younger shoulders.

Just two days ago, 70-year old Bengaluru North MP and former chief minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda announced his retirement from electoral politics after he was informed by the party that he would not be given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.