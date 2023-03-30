POLITICS

In Pictures: Mamata Banerjee holds two-day 'dharna' to protest against Centre's discrimination

Surrounded by a cohort of TMC leaders and workers under television camera arclights, the TMC Supremo sat overnight in front of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue on Red Road in Kolkata through March 29-30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, March 29, started her two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata to protest the BJP-led Union Government's alleged "discriminatory attitude" against the state.

Banerjee, surrounded by a cohort senior Trinamool Congress leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, sat overnight in front of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue on the Red Road in the heart of the city.

The protest has been staged against the Centre's alleged stoppage of funds to the state for MGNREGA and other schemes of the housing and road departments.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee begins her two-day demonstration surronded by TMC leaders infront of the Ambedkar statue at Red Road on Wednesday, March 29.
Debajyoti Chakraborty/Getty Images
Mamata Banerjee took a 'washing machine' jibe at the 'dharna' where she was seen dropping black clothes inside the machine and picking up white ones. Slogans of “BJP washing machine” were raised at the protest.
Debajyoti Chakraborty/Getty Images

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with senior TMC leader and the present Mayor of West Bengal Firhad Hakim at the 'dharna' on Wednesday., March 29.
Debajyoti Chakraborty
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with her nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the 'dharna' on Thursday, March 30.
PTI

TMC National General Secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee speaks during a protest rally of the TMC in Kolkata on Wednesday, 29 March.
TMC rally against the Centre on March 29.
PTI

