In Pictures: Mamata Banerjee holds two-day 'dharna' to protest against Centre's discrimination

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, March 29, started her two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata to protest the BJP-led Union Government's alleged "discriminatory attitude" against the state.

Banerjee, surrounded by a cohort senior Trinamool Congress leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, sat overnight in front of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue on the Red Road in the heart of the city.

The protest has been staged against the Centre's alleged stoppage of funds to the state for MGNREGA and other schemes of the housing and road departments.