In rare show of courtesy, Kerala MLA asks predecessor to inaugurate bridge

Congress MLA Sebastian M.J. invited predecessor Sebastian Kulathunkal to inaugurate a bridge sanctioned during Kulathunkal’s tenure.

Sebastian said Kulathunkal deserved full credit for allocating Rs 80 lakh from his MLA fund for the project.

In another unusual gesture, the sitting MLA’s name was left off the foundation stone and both leaders jointly cut the ribbon.

In a rare display of political courtesy, Congress MLA Sebastian M.J. stepped aside on Friday, 18 September and invited his predecessor Sebastian Kulathunkal to inaugurate a bridge project that had been sanctioned during the latter’s tenure.

The Erumely-Amakunnu bridge in Poojar was sanctioned when Kulathunkal, a Kerala Congress (M) leader, represented the constituency, with Rs 80 lakh allocated from his MLA asset fund for its construction.

Kulathunkal, who was part of the LDF, represented Poojar from 2021 to 2026 before losing the recent Assembly election to Sebastian M.J.

As preparations were under way for the inauguration, the sitting MLA suggested that Kulathunkal should open the bridge, a local body representative said. The former MLA was subsequently invited to the function.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sebastian M.J. said the bridge marked the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of people in the region and was his first public function there since becoming MLA. "However, as a public function, the full credit and responsibility for this goes to the former MLA. Because if he hadn't allocated such a fund, an inauguration like this wouldn't be happening," Sebastian said. "Since the complete credit for this belongs to him, I would like to say that in word and spirit, it is he who has inaugurated it."