In rare show of courtesy, Kerala MLA asks predecessor to inaugurate bridge
Congress MLA Sebastian M.J. invites predecessor Sebastian Kulathunkal to open project sanctioned with the latter’s MLA fund
Congress MLA Sebastian M.J. invited predecessor Sebastian Kulathunkal to inaugurate a bridge sanctioned during Kulathunkal’s tenure.
Sebastian said Kulathunkal deserved full credit for allocating Rs 80 lakh from his MLA fund for the project.
In another unusual gesture, the sitting MLA’s name was left off the foundation stone and both leaders jointly cut the ribbon.
In a rare display of political courtesy, Congress MLA Sebastian M.J. stepped aside on Friday, 18 September and invited his predecessor Sebastian Kulathunkal to inaugurate a bridge project that had been sanctioned during the latter’s tenure.
The Erumely-Amakunnu bridge in Poojar was sanctioned when Kulathunkal, a Kerala Congress (M) leader, represented the constituency, with Rs 80 lakh allocated from his MLA asset fund for its construction.
Kulathunkal, who was part of the LDF, represented Poojar from 2021 to 2026 before losing the recent Assembly election to Sebastian M.J.
As preparations were under way for the inauguration, the sitting MLA suggested that Kulathunkal should open the bridge, a local body representative said. The former MLA was subsequently invited to the function.
Speaking at the inauguration, Sebastian M.J. said the bridge marked the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of people in the region and was his first public function there since becoming MLA. "However, as a public function, the full credit and responsibility for this goes to the former MLA. Because if he hadn't allocated such a fund, an inauguration like this wouldn't be happening," Sebastian said. "Since the complete credit for this belongs to him, I would like to say that in word and spirit, it is he who has inaugurated it."
Sebastian said he had suggested inviting Kulathunkal to inaugurate the bridge and added that the panchayat president, block panchayat president or those who held office when the project was sanctioned could also have jointly inaugurated it.
"That is not something that disrespects or insults me. That is pure misconception; such a notion has never crossed my mind. If he provided a fund, we must respect him. That is what politics is about — politics is the development of society," he said. "He did his duty well. After that, I must do my duty gracefully."
He added that people would eventually know the truth about development projects, regardless of how they were carried out. Kulathunkal later formally inaugurated the bridge.
In another unusual gesture, Sebastian's name was not engraved on the foundation stone. The sitting MLA and his predecessor also jointly cut the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony.
With PTI inputs