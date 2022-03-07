In Uttar Pradesh, BJP looks bruised, battered and on the backfoot

Morale of the opposition in contrast seemed high. Most pessimistic pre-poll assessments that BJP is invincible in Uttar Pradesh, that Hindus and Muslims in UP cannot vote together for the same party or candidate, that the state is far too communal and the social engineering forged by RSS and Amit Shah was enduring etc. had all fallen by the wayside.

While only the very brave will attempt to predict the outcome, it is clear that the opposition will fare a lot better than what people expected it to do in the first week of January. Even in the first week of March, BJP supporters looked and sounded jaded while supporters of the SP, Congress and the BSP in comparison seemed more energetic and determined.

Not many would have thought it was possible for Akhilesh Yadav to draw a bigger crowd and hold a more energetic roadshow in Varanasi than Prime Minister Modi on the same day.

So, theoretically BJP is still in with a chance and may scrape through in UP. But it will be a Pyrrhic victory and a bruised and battered BJP will have to go back to the drawing board. The mood has changed. Communal polarization and talks of terrorism have not worked. Hindustan-Pakistan, Abba jan, pyjama have not worked. Temples and Hindurva have not worked. It remains to be seen if this is a permanent shift. But there is no denying the shift.

The Samajwadi Party is undoubtedly reaping the benefits of anti-incumbency by default. It had done little to support the farmers’ agitation or the anti-CAA protests. Nor was it visible during the Covid crisis. It was not seen to take up issues of women’s safety, unemployment or police brutality. But by virtue of being a powerful regional party perceived to be a viable alternative with a credible social base, it has emerged as the challenger.

Irrespective of caste, farming communities from the West to the East turned against the BJP. Jats, Gujjars, Sainis, Kurmis, Kushwahas joined hands with Yadavs and Muslims and other Dalit/OBC castes and sub-castes. While the consolidation will vary from one constituency to another, and also depend on the candidate concerned, a formidable alliance have voted for the SP this time.

Akhilesh Yadav, to be fair to him, acknowledges that this election has been fought between the people and the BJP. He has been humble enough to accept that he is the beneficiary of the people’s anger, people who believed only Samajwadi Party was capable of taking on the arrogance of BJP leaders and catch the bull by its horns.

Akhilesh Yadav not only spearheaded his party’s campaign but kept his family and the controversial faces away from his stage. This deflected allegations flung by BJP leaders like ‘Parivarwadi’, ‘Dangesh’ and ‘Pakistani’. Also, the tactical ticket distribution by opposition parties have helped SP to play with caste equations.

So, who is winning Uttar Pradesh? March 10 will tell. But what could be the possible result when a majority of Muslims, Jats, Gujjars, Yadavs and Kurmis vote with at least some sections of Pasis, Dalits, Brahmins and Thakurs for a single party?